1 . Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is a true fitness enthusiast who prioritizes health through a thoughtful blend of exercise, diet, mindfulness, and consistency. She carries over this discipline into her diet: favoring balanced meals, mindful eating, and wholesome snacks like almonds to fuel workouts and curb cravings. Soha also places great emphasis on rest, stress management, and mindfulness, practicing good sleep routines, meditation or journaling, and maintaining a positive outlook—a wellness philosophy deeply influenced by her mother Sharmila Tagore and one she shares with her daughter.