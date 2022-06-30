Six steps to keep your face clean and glowing

Steps to keep your face healthy and moisturised .
Today everyone is working and because of this, they forget to take care of their skin. Cleansing your face is extremely necessary as it helps in the removal of dirt, oil, and unwanted debris. Throughout the day our face gets covered with pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and dead skin. Cleansing should be part of your morning and evening routine no matter your skin type or lifestyle.
1. Facewash
The first and basic step is to wash your face. Apply nonalcoholic facewash, wash your face with lukewarm water then use your fingertips to apply the face wash, and then after washing it pat dry your face with a soft towel.
2. Steam
The second process includes steaming your face. Giving steam to your face for 5 to 10 minutes will help it maintain fluffy and soft. steam opens pores and helps loosen any buildup of dirt for a deeper cleanse.
3. Srub
The third step in the process is scrubbing your face to remove dead skin. Use any scrub, apply it on your face massage it for 5 to 7 minutes then wash it with lukewarm water anti-clockwise. this process will help you get rid of dead skin cells.
4. Face pack
The fourth step is using a face pace, a face pack makes your skin soft and keeps it radiant. Use any organic face pack consisting of turmeric, and aloe vera in it. Leave it on until it dries and then wash it with lukewarm water.
5. Toner
The fifth step is using a toner, applying toner helps in maintaining your pH level. you can apply apple vinegar, aloe vera, or rose water rather than buying it from stores as they might not fit your skin.
6. Moisturiser
The sixth and last step is using a moisturizer. Use any moisturizer which fits your skin type, apply it through your fingertips on your face then gently massage it for 3 to 5 minutes. This will help it keep fluffy and soft.