Six easy steps to follow for a clean and healthy face

Pollution is a big problem these days. It not just affects our body but also our face and skin. Through the day our face gets covered with pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and dead skin and amid our busy schedule we hardly get time to wash or cleanse our face in between. However, cleansing your face is extremely necessary as it helps in the removal of dirt, oil, and other unwanted particles.
Cleansing should be part of your morning and evening routine no matter what your skin type or lifestyle is and no matter how busy you are. So here we tell you a few steps you should follow while performing your skincare routine.
1. Facewash
Cleansing your face is the first and most important step in this process. Make sure your face is clean by using a non-alcoholic facewash and lukewarm water. Pat your face dry with a soft towel after applying the face wash.
2. Steam
Steaming your face is part of the second step. Giving your face a 5- to 10-minute steam treatment helps keep it soft and fluffy. Steamed skin allows for a more thorough cleansing, since it opens pores and loosens debris.
3. Srub
Scrubbing your face to remove dead skin is the third stage in the procedure. Cleanse your face with lukewarm water in an anti-clockwise direction after using any scrub. This method will help you remove dead skin cells.
4. Face pack
The next step is to apply a face pack, which softens and nourishes the skin. Use any aloe vera and turmeric face pack from a natural source. Wash with lukewarm water after letting the product dry.
5. Toner
The use of a toner is the fith stage in the process, since it helps to keep your pH balanced. Apple vinegar, aloe vera, or rose water are all natural alternatives to store-bought products that may not be suitable for your skin type.
6. Moisturiser
Using a moisturiser as the last step completes the process. Use a moisturiser that's right for your skin type and gently massage it in for 3 to 5 minutes on the your face. This will keep it soft and fluffy for a long time.