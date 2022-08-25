Search icon
Sinusitis: 5 home remedies to cure sinus infection naturally

The inflammation or swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses is a symptom of sinusitis or sinus.

  • Aug 25, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Sinuses are air-filled cavities that develop because of viruses. It is typically brought on by a cold, which makes the sinuses swollen and inflamed and generates a buildup of mucus in the nose.

Sinus problems can be unpleasant. To lessen the pain and discomfort of sinus problems, you can try these helpful home remedies.

1. Soup

Warm soup may lessen the inflammation associated with colds and sinus congestion. Drinking hot liquids, such as tea or soup, can help in reducing nasal congestion and mucus.

2. Steam

Warming and moisturizing your nasal passageways is one of the best at-home treatments for sinus infections. Try having a hot shower and breathing in the steam. You can add menthol, camphor, or eucalyptus oils to the water.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is a natural ingredient with many health benefits. It has antimicrobial characteristics that aid in the treatment of allergies, the flu, colds, and coughs. When you first notice allergies, take 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

4. Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus oil helps in the treatment of sinus infections. To get relief, put one or two drops of eucalyptus oil in a napkin.

5. Turmeric

The most significant spice that is simple to locate in the kitchen is turmeric, which has a wealth of antioxidant characteristics. Add turmeric to hot tea will help you feel better right away by helping to clear mucus from congested nasal passages.

