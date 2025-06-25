4 . Shubhanshu Shukla and his wife Kamna Shukla love story

Shubhanshu Shukla and his wife Kamna, a dentist, have known each other since Class 3. Their childhood friendship blossomed into marriage. They have a six-year-old son, Sid. Kamna supported Shubhanshu throughout his demanding astronaut training, standing by him every step of the way with love and care.