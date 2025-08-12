Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...
LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
1.Shilpa Shetty in pink co-ord set
Shilpa Shetty stunned in a vibrant pink printed co-ord set with a modern halter-neck blouse, wide-legged pants, and a flowing cape. The bold hue and traditional motifs strike the perfect balance between ethnic charm and glam.
2.The statement halter blouse
The halter blouse features a lace-up front with gold eyelets, adding a playful twist to the ethnic silhouette. Its fitted cut made Shilpa to exude festive vibrance.
3.The flowy cape and palazzo
Shilpa paired her blouse with palazzo pants and a breezy cape. The ensemble with cape, adorned with gold tassels and pom-pom makes it ideal for sangeet nights or mehendi celebrations.
4.Accessory game on point
Shilpa keeps the accessories chic yet impactful with gold jhumkas, chunky bangles, and minimal makeup with a nude lip and soft waves.
5.Perfect for festive fashion
From color choice to detailing, Shilpa’s look is a masterclass in balancing tradition with trend. The mix of comfort, statement-making silhouettes, and rich embellishments makes it a go-to inspiration for upcoming festive seasons.