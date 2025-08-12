Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty dazzles in a radiant pink Indo-western ensemble, blending traditional elegance with modern flair. From intricate prints to playful tassels, this look is a festive style statement, perfect for wedding functions and glamorous celebrations.

Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 04:04 PM IST

1.Shilpa Shetty in pink co-ord set

Shilpa Shetty in pink co-ord set
1

Shilpa Shetty stunned in a vibrant pink printed co-ord set with a modern halter-neck blouse, wide-legged pants, and a flowing cape. The bold hue and traditional motifs strike the perfect balance between ethnic charm and glam.

2.The statement halter blouse

The statement halter blouse
2

The halter blouse features a lace-up front with gold eyelets, adding a playful twist to the ethnic silhouette. Its fitted cut made Shilpa to exude festive vibrance.

3.The flowy cape and palazzo

The flowy cape and palazzo
3

Shilpa paired her blouse with palazzo pants and a breezy cape. The ensemble with cape, adorned with gold tassels and pom-pom makes it ideal for sangeet nights or mehendi celebrations.

4.Accessory game on point

Accessory game on point
4

Shilpa keeps the accessories chic yet impactful with gold jhumkas, chunky bangles, and minimal makeup with a nude lip and soft waves. 

5.Perfect for festive fashion

Perfect for festive fashion
5

From color choice to detailing, Shilpa’s look is a masterclass in balancing tradition with trend. The mix of comfort, statement-making silhouettes, and rich embellishments makes it a go-to inspiration for upcoming festive seasons.

