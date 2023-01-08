Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS

Shark Tank India has recently become one of the most popular shows on Indian television. There is a lot of discussion about this show on social media as well. Talking about the judge of Shark Tank, people are very excited to know about Anupam Mittal and his wife. Be that as it may, after all, his wife has been a model and actress along with being beautiful. Yes, Anupam, CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group and one of the 'sharks' of the show, is married to famous model-actress Anchal Kumar.