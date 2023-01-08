Search icon
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS

Aanchal Kumar, the famous judge of 'Shark Tank India Season 2' and wife of businessman Anupam Mittal who has also been a model and actress.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jan 08, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Shark Tank India has recently become one of the most popular shows on Indian television. There is a lot of discussion about this show on social media as well. Talking about the judge of Shark Tank, people are very excited to know about Anupam Mittal and his wife. Be that as it may, after all, his wife has been a model and actress along with being beautiful. Yes, Anupam, CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group and one of the 'sharks' of the show, is married to famous model-actress Anchal Kumar.  

1. Anupam Mittal's wife Anchal Kumar

Anupam Mittal's wife Anchal Kumar
1/5

Anupam Mittal may not have had any relation with the world of glamour, but his wife's profession has been connected to the world of acting.

2. Anchal Kumar career

Anchal Kumar career
2/5

Anchal Kumar, wife of Anupam Mittal, has been a famous model and actress. She has appeared in films like 'Bluffmaster!' and 'Fashion'.

3. Anchal Kumar in Bigg Boss 4

Anchal Kumar in Bigg Boss 4
3/5

Apart from this, Anchal Kumar also appeared in 'Bigg Boss 4'. Even though she stayed in the show for 6 weeks, her closeness with Alia Bhatt's step-brother Rahul Bhatt made headlines.

4. Anchal Kumar ads

Anchal Kumar ads
4/5

Anchal Kumar, who has appeared in Rexona, Bombay Dyeing and Sunsilk ads, married Anupam Mittal in 2013 in Jaipur.

5. Anupam Milttal and Anchal Kumar daughter

Anupam Milttal and Anchal Kumar daughter
5/5

After marriage, Anchal distanced herself from the world of acting. Both also have a daughter, whose name is Alyssa.

