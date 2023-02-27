Shardul Thakur ties knot with Mittali Parulkar, beautiful pics surface on social media

Cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar in a grand ceremony on Sunday. The entire wedding celebration included traditional functions like Sangeet, Haldi, and a modern-themed pool party. Fans are sharing photos and videos from the wedding.

The grand wedding was attended by the Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree, and many other players. See here photos from the entire celebration: