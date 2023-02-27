Shardul Thakur ties knot with Mittali Parulkar, beautiful pics surface on social media

See pictures from Shardul Thakur's grand wedding with Mittali Parulkar.
Cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with Mittali Parulkar in a grand ceremony on Sunday. The entire wedding celebration included traditional functions like Sangeet, Haldi, and a modern-themed pool party. Fans are sharing photos and videos from the wedding.
The grand wedding was attended by the Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree, and many other players. See here photos from the entire celebration:
1. Ties the knot
Indian cricketer, Shardul Thakur ties the knot with Mittali Parulkar in a grand wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)
2. Haldi
Shardul Thakur at his traditional Haldi ceremony with his family and friends. (Photo: Instagram)
3. Shardul sings a song
Shardul Thakur sings with his friends at the wedding ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)
4. Bride and groom
Shardul Thakur with his beautiful bride Mittali Parulkar at their sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)
5. Shardul Thakur with team mates
Shardul Thakur poses for the camera with Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharm and wife Ritika Sajdeh, Dhanashree, and Shreyas Iyer on his sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)