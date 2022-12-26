Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly gorgeous in white dress, shares pics on insta

Shanaya Kapoor is soon going to debut in Bollywood. But before that, like other star kids, she grabs everyone's attention. However, Shanaya also remains in the headlines due to her glamorous pictures on her Instagram. She has a huge fan following on Instagram. While talking about Shanaya's fashion sense, is quite bold. She is often seen in gorgeous dresses to shorts. Once again her look is surprising the fans.