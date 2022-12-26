Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3013302
Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly gorgeous in white dress, shares pics on insta

Shanaya Kapoor has once again surprised her fans as opts for the white coloured cut dress.

  • Dec 26, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Shanaya Kapoor is soon going to debut in Bollywood. But before that, like other star kids, she grabs everyone's attention. However, Shanaya also remains in the headlines due to her glamorous pictures on her Instagram. She has a huge fan following on Instagram. While talking about Shanaya's fashion sense, is quite bold. She is often seen in gorgeous dresses to shorts. Once again her look is surprising the fans.

Shayana Kapoor

Shayana Kapoor
1/6

Actress Shanaya Kapoor has stormed the internet by wearing a white cocolouredress. Fans are constantly showering likes and comments on these pictures of Shanaya Kapoor.



Shayana Kapoor

Shayana Kapoor
2/6

Shanaya Kapoor has created havoc on social media with recently shared pictures. The actress is looking very beautiful in a white colour dress.



Shayana Kapoor

Shayana Kapoor
3/6

Shanaya Kapoor, who is going to debut in Bollywood soon, always remains in the limelight. Seeing the actress in this dress, her fans are praising her a lot.



Shayana Kapoor

Shayana Kapoor
4/6

The reaction of the fans to these pictures of Shanaya Kapoor has also been seen to be strong. Everyone is praising this look of her.



Shayana Kapoor

Shayana Kapoor
5/6

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor always dominates social media with her hot and bold avatar. Along with this, the actress is also known for her banging dance.



Shayana Kapoor

Shayana Kapoor
6/6

You can also copy the style of the actress to go to a party. This can prove to be the perfect outfit to go to a party.



