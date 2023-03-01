Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh

Today, we have come up with a list of those Bollywood celebs with the most expensive watches.
Bollywood celebs are known for their luxurious lifestyle, style and fashion. In the paparazzi culture, fans keep their eye on their favourite celebrities. Where celebs are going, what they are doing and what they are wearing, everyone wants to know each and every detail about their favourite celebs.
We all know that Bollywood actors are highly influential and this is the reason why their fans like to keep the track of every little thing about their favourite celebs.
Today, we have gathered some information about the most expensive watches that Bollywood celebrities own.
1. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, who never fails to impress her fans with her style statement, is also fond of expensive watches. Anushka Sharma's favourite watch is 'Audemars Piguet Royal Oak' and the price of this watch is around 38 lakh rupees
2. Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan has always been famous for his royal and classy choices. His favourite watch costs around Rs 72 lakh. The 'Patek Phillipe Annual Calendar Chronograph' is a very unique and classic piece.
3. Shahrukh Khan
King Khan of Bollywood believes in living a king size life off-camera as well. Shahrukh recently flaunted his Audemars Piguet worth Rs 4.5 crores watch at a promotional event of Pathaan.
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered the most beautiful woman and the actress has no dearth of fans. But Aishwarya is a fan of luxury watches. This fashion diva endorses the international watch brand 'Longines'. Aishwarya has another watch from the 'Dolce Vita' collection, which costs Rs 9 lakh.
5. Priyanka Chopra
The watch collection of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has created a distinct identity at the global level after spreading her wings in Bollywood, is also very special. Priyanka's favourite watch is Bvlgari Diva's Dream, which costs Rs 32 lakh.
6. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who has made everyone crazy with his offbeat fashion sense, also has an offbeat choice in terms of accessories. Ranveer Singh is fond of royal and expensive watches, on his birthday, film maker Rohit Shetty gifted him a 'Frank Muller Vanguard' watch worth 6 lakhs.