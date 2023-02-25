Search icon
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....

Let's see pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Rs 58 crore sea-facing house...

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 25, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor remains in discussion about his acting life as well as his personal life. His wife Meera Rajput may not be active in the film world but is always in the limelight. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput remain in headlines for one thing or the other. This couple lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai. Let's see pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Rs 58 crore sea-facing house...

1. Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing house

Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing house
1/5

Shahid Kapoor shared this picture on his Instagram story. It is clearly visible in this picture that his house is sea-facing and a very beautiful view is visible.

2. Meera Rajput showed a glimpse of sitting area

Meera Rajput showed a glimpse of sitting area
2/5

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is seen sitting on the sofa inside their house. Mira Rajput's picture gives a glimpse of her luxurious house.

3. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's house is very luxury

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's house is very luxury
3/5

Beautiful glimpses of Shahid Kapoor and Meera Rajput's luxury house from inside to outside can be seen in these pictures. The couple would be sipping tea here.

4. Meera Rajput keeps sharing pictures of the house

Meera Rajput keeps sharing pictures of the house
4/5

Meera Rajput keeps sharing pictures of her house with her Instagram account. In this picture of Meera Rajput, it seems that she is sitting on the dining chair.

5. Mira Rajput's kitchen photo

Mira Rajput's kitchen photo
5/5

Mira Rajput shared a picture from inside her kitchen. In this picture, she is cooking some food in the kitchen and a glimpse of the kitchen is being seen.

