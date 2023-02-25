Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor remains in discussion about his acting life as well as his personal life. His wife Meera Rajput may not be active in the film world but is always in the limelight. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput remain in headlines for one thing or the other. This couple lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai. Let's see pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Rs 58 crore sea-facing house...