Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Aug 13, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan’s age-defying fitness routine
Shah Rukh Khan will turn 60 on November 2, 2025, yet continues to inspire with his youthful energy and lean physique. His lifestyle includes late-night workouts, portion-controlled meals, and a strict yet flexible approach to health that has kept him in top form for decades.
2.His unusual sleep and workout schedule
SRK admits to going to bed at 5 AM and waking around 9 or 10 AM. After returning from shoots at 2 AM, he heads straight to the gym for a workout. This routine has been part of his life for years and keeps him fit despite unconventional hours.
3.What does Shah Rukh Khan eat in a day?
His diet focuses on grilled chicken, lean meats, pulses, and egg whites. He avoids white bread, rice, sweets, and alcohol when shaping up for roles. Lunch usually includes fish or tandoori chicken with vegetables, while dinner is often tandoori chicken with roti or mutton.
4.SRK’s love for Tandoori Chicken
Tandoori chicken is SRK’s ultimate comfort food, and he claims he could eat it 365 days a year. While he avoids junk food and desserts, he occasionally enjoys ice cream or chocolate. Interestingly, he skips fruits, opting instead for Gauri Khan’s ice cream with digestive biscuits.
5.SRK’s secret behind his timeless appeal
For Shah Rukh, fitness is about consistency, balance, and knowing what works for his body. His clean diet, portion control, and discipline prove that age is just a number. Whether it’s a 2 AM workout or skipping carbs, his routine reflects relentless dedication.