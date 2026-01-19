Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 19, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again showcased his luxury fashion sense through understated elegance rather than flashy trends. He made a strong style statement by wearing a classic all-black outfit. His look quickly became a hot topic on social media, with fans praising his effortless charm and timeless sense of style.
2.A classic all-black look
For the grand event, Shah Rukh Khan stepped onto the red carpet wearing a all black ensemble that felt modern yet enduring. He layered a sleek zip-up jacket under a sharply tailored black blazer, pairing it with a simple black T-shirt and well-fitted trousers.
3.Power of minimalism
Shah Rukh Khan chose a mix of casual inner layer with structured outerwear added depth to the outfit without overpowering it.
4.Accessories that made the difference
A metallic ear cuff in black and silver added an edgy touch, while a chunky silver chain, stacked bracelets, and a premium wristwatch brought richness to the otherwise minimal outfit.
5.Polished grooming
Completing the appearance, Shah Rukh Khan opted for neat grooming with brushed-back hair and a well-maintained beard. Speaking to the media, he said 'I love the hospitality, the warmth, and the dignity that my fans in Saudi Arabia show me. To know my work is loved here feels special.'