BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'

'Story might have been different...': Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retired from wrong format

"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH

Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch

EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here

Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez follows a quirky yet effective 7-step skincare routine, blending unexpected techniques with tried-and-true products to keep her skin healthy, glowing, and red-carpet ready.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

1.Makeup removal with serum (yes, a serum first)

Makeup removal with serum (yes, a serum first)
1

Selena Gomez begins by massaging a facial serum over her whole face to break down foundation and concealer before any cleanser, a surprising swap that helps dissolve makeup gently and prepares skin for the actual cleansing step.

2.Cleanse with micellar water

Cleanse with micellar water
2

After the serum step she soaks a soft cloth with micellar water and wipes her face thoroughly: a simple, effective second-cleanse approach that ensures no makeup residue remains before moving on to treatment steps.

3.Gentle eye makeup removal

Gentle eye makeup removal
3

For the delicate eye area she uses a damp beauty sponge (or mini blender) soaked in micellar water to lift lingering mascara and eye product: a careful, non-rubbing technique to protect the thin skin around the eyes.

4.Tone to rehydrate and prep

Tone to rehydrate and prep
4

Next comes a hydrating toner applied with a reusable pad to refresh the skin and prep it for oils and moisturisers, Selena’s approach favours hydration and barrier care rather than stripping or astringent toning.

5.Face oil before moisturiser (the unconventional twist)

Face oil before moisturiser (the unconventional twist)
5

In a deliberate move away from 'cream before oil' rules, Selena applies a nourishing face oil before her moisturiser, an order that deeply nourishes and helps lock in active ingredients from the oil into the skin.

6.Lightweight moisturiser

Lightweight moisturiser
6

She follows with a lightweight, hydrating cream that gives instant dewy payoff; Selena then tops up with another light layer for extra hydration and a luminous finish.

7.Repeat when needed

Repeat when needed
7

The routine’s essence is repeatable, hydration-first care: gentle makeup removal, targeted eye attention, a prepping toner, oil for nourishment, and layered moisturiser to seal it in; a no-fuss, glowing end result that’s easy to adapt.

