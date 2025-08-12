Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
1.Makeup removal with serum (yes, a serum first)
Selena Gomez begins by massaging a facial serum over her whole face to break down foundation and concealer before any cleanser, a surprising swap that helps dissolve makeup gently and prepares skin for the actual cleansing step.
2.Cleanse with micellar water
After the serum step she soaks a soft cloth with micellar water and wipes her face thoroughly: a simple, effective second-cleanse approach that ensures no makeup residue remains before moving on to treatment steps.
3.Gentle eye makeup removal
For the delicate eye area she uses a damp beauty sponge (or mini blender) soaked in micellar water to lift lingering mascara and eye product: a careful, non-rubbing technique to protect the thin skin around the eyes.
4.Tone to rehydrate and prep
Next comes a hydrating toner applied with a reusable pad to refresh the skin and prep it for oils and moisturisers, Selena’s approach favours hydration and barrier care rather than stripping or astringent toning.
5.Face oil before moisturiser (the unconventional twist)
In a deliberate move away from 'cream before oil' rules, Selena applies a nourishing face oil before her moisturiser, an order that deeply nourishes and helps lock in active ingredients from the oil into the skin.
6.Lightweight moisturiser
She follows with a lightweight, hydrating cream that gives instant dewy payoff; Selena then tops up with another light layer for extra hydration and a luminous finish.
7.Repeat when needed
The routine’s essence is repeatable, hydration-first care: gentle makeup removal, targeted eye attention, a prepping toner, oil for nourishment, and layered moisturiser to seal it in; a no-fuss, glowing end result that’s easy to adapt.