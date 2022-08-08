Search icon
Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Devotees offer prayers at Mandirs across India on the last Monday of Sawan month- IN PICS

8 August is the last Monday of Sawan and according to believes, if you worship Shiva on this day, money, prosperity, and grandeur may grow.

  • Aug 08, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: The fourth and last Sawan Monday falls on August 8, 2022. With only a few days left in Mahadev's favourite month, Sawan, the year draws to a close. On August 12th, 2022, the month of Sawan will come to a close and Bhadrapada will begin.

Devotees across India are rushing to temples to offer prayers. Here are some pictures of devotees praying in temples across the country.

1. Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Devotees offer prayers at Mandirs across India

Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Devotees offer prayers at Mandirs across India
1/5

On the fourth and last Monday of 'Sawan' month, people offered prayers at Gauri Shankar temple, in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

2. Sukreswar Mandir in Guwahati, Assam

Sukreswar Mandir in Guwahati, Assam
2/5

Devotees offer prayers at Sukreswar Mandir in Guwahati, Assam on the last Monday of Sawan month.

 

3. Monday Rudrabhishek

Monday Rudrabhishek
3/5

Monday Rudrabhishek of Shiva is believed to cleanse the body of disease and the world of its faults.

 

4. Shiv temple in Patna, Bihar

Shiv temple in Patna, Bihar
4/5

Devotees throng Shiv temple in Patna, Bihar to offer prayers on the last Monday of Sawan month.

5. Auspicious day

Auspicious day
5/5

Numerous fortunate coincidences occur on the final Monday of Sawan, making this day a very auspicious one.

