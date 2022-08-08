Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: Devotees offer prayers at Mandirs across India on the last Monday of Sawan month- IN PICS

8 August is the last Monday of Sawan and according to believes, if you worship Shiva on this day, money, prosperity, and grandeur may grow.

Sawan 4th Somvar 2022: The fourth and last Sawan Monday falls on August 8, 2022. With only a few days left in Mahadev's favourite month, Sawan, the year draws to a close. On August 12th, 2022, the month of Sawan will come to a close and Bhadrapada will begin.

Devotees across India are rushing to temples to offer prayers. Here are some pictures of devotees praying in temples across the country.