Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon 2025; SEE PICS

LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Jul 17, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
1.Sara Tendulkar stuns in Wimbledon green
Sara Tendulkar looked like royalty at Wimbledon in a lovely green dress. The colour matched the tournament’s theme and reflected her calm, classy style.
2.Understated glam
With natural makeup, soft waves, and a warm smile, Sara proved that less is more. Her “no-makeup makeup” look has already become summer style inspiration for fans.
3.A family moment that went viral
Sara was spotted sharing sweet moments with her parents in the stands. Their calm, elegant presence quickly caught attention online, showing that the Tendulkar's always carry themselves with grace.
4.A rising name in fashion world
Sara, who studied in London, has been seen at many UK events. With her elegant style she’s becoming a new face in Indian fashion.
5.Quiet charm
As tennis legends battled on court, Sara quietly stole hearts with her elegance. Her elegant style and graceful vibe made her one of the most talked-about attendees at the tournament.