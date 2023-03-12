Sara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in red lehenga at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Check out these stunning pictures of Sara Ali Khan in a red-coloured lehenga from FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.
While actress Sara Ali Khan always manages to grab everyone's attention with her bubbly looks, her styling sense also leaves no stone unturned to win people's hearts. The actress is sometimes seen wreaking havoc in Indian style and sometimes in Western dresses.
Fans eagerly wait for her hot looks. This is the reason that whenever she posts her fashionable looks on her social media, lakhs of likes start pouring in within minutes.
Recently, she flaunted her curves in a red lehenga at the Lakme Fashion Week.
1. Sara Ali Khan in red-coloured lehenga
Sara is looking divine in a red embroidered lehenga with quarter-length sleeves plunging V-neckline blouse. The whole outfit has a gold-silver zari work on it.
2. Maangtika was adding to her beauty
She gave a special touch to her traditional look by wearing a maang tikka and statement bangles.
3. Hair and makeup
Sara opted for a red smoky eye shadow, dewy makeup look with glossy lip shade. To complete her look, she kept her hair open with soft curls.
4. Sara walked at Lakme Fashion Week
Sara turned showstopper for Punit Balana at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI)