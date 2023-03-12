Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in red lehenga at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Check out these stunning pictures of Sara Ali Khan in a red-coloured lehenga from FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 12, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

While actress Sara Ali Khan always manages to grab everyone's attention with her bubbly looks, her styling sense also leaves no stone unturned to win people's hearts. The actress is sometimes seen wreaking havoc in Indian style and sometimes in Western dresses. 

Fans eagerly wait for her hot looks. This is the reason that whenever she posts her fashionable looks on her social media, lakhs of likes start pouring in within minutes. 

Recently, she flaunted her curves in a red lehenga at the Lakme Fashion Week.

 

1. Sara Ali Khan in red-coloured lehenga

Sara Ali Khan in red-coloured lehenga
1/4

Sara is looking divine in a red embroidered lehenga with quarter-length sleeves plunging V-neckline blouse. The whole outfit has a gold-silver zari work on it.

2. Maangtika was adding to her beauty

Maangtika was adding to her beauty
2/4

She gave a special touch to her traditional look by wearing a maang tikka and statement bangles.

3. Hair and makeup

Hair and makeup
3/4

Sara opted for a red smoky eye shadow, dewy makeup look with glossy lip shade. To complete her look, she kept her hair open with soft curls.

4. Sara walked at Lakme Fashion Week

Sara walked at Lakme Fashion Week
4/4

Sara turned showstopper for Punit Balana at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.