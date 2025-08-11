Twitter
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Let's take a look at Sara Ali Khan, who proved that she's every bit regal and royal in her six stunning outfits, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance.

DNA Web Desk | Aug 11, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

1.A royal vision in white

A royal vision in white
1

Sara Ali Khan stunned in a pure white strapless mini dress adorned with delicate ruffled floral detailing. She paired it with white stilettos, a neat bun, diamond earrings, and a simple watch, a true vision of elegance and royalty in white.

 

2.Slaying blue pastel with royal grace

Slaying blue pastel with royal grace
2

Sara Ali Khan looked enchanting in a strapless pastel blue mini dress featuring a dramatic bow at the back. With her hair tied into a simple ponytail, she radiated royal charm. Diamond earrings and golden stilettos completed the look, making her the epitome of elegance in pastel.

 

3.Sara Ali Khan’s royal charm in gown

Sara Ali Khan’s royal charm in gown
3

Sara Ali Khan looked every bit a princess in a nude-toned gown featuring a thigh-high slit and elegant cut-out detailing at the waist. Adorned with crystal embellishments and a dramatic trail flowing from her shoulder, she styled her hair in a unique bun, with nude makeup and glossy lips.

 

4.Indian princess in lehenga

Indian princess in lehenga
4

Sara Ali Khan looked like an Indian royal princess in an exquisite lehenga crafted from vintage brocade sarees, featuring multi-coloured panels, a violet blouse with golden designs, and a golden silk dupatta with red borders. She styled her hair in soft waves, adorned with a violet rose, and wore a green emerald choker.

 

5.Royal barbie doll in baby pink

Royal barbie doll in baby pink
5

Sara Ali Khan looked adorable in a bubblegum pink mini latex dress featuring a cute bow on the front. She paired it with matching pink heels, pink nails, a small bun hairstyle, and golden earrings, radiating playful yet chic charm.

 

6.Embracing the Indian couture royalty

Embracing the Indian couture royalty
6

Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a multicoloured, richly embroidered lehenga featuring intricate ikkat work that celebrates cultural heritage and craftsmanship. She paired it with a deep-cut choli and a heavy, gracefully draped dupatta. Her royal look was completed with heavy traditional jewellery, highlighting her regal elegance.

 

