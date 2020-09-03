Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna: Celebrities who sported unusual lip colours

From Sara Ali Khan to Rihanna, celebrities have been captured sporting unusual lip colour choices.
Celebrities have often inspired fashion trends. Whether on-screen or off-screen, the looks that stars sport often tend to encourage fans across the global to follow suit, the reason why most are extremely careful about what they step out in, in public.
Their looks are well thought of in advance and celebrity stylists are hired to help them come up with interesting and fresh looks for each occasion. From hair trends to footwears, accessories to garments, celebrities set fashion goals which more often than not became a rage on social media.
However, while most looks sported by stars are approved, some trigger controversies. Just like the one where actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a purple lip colour during one of her appearances at Cannes Film Festival.
The news became the talk of the town and memes were floated by social media users, disapproving the bold and unusual choice of lipstick.
However, this wasn't the first time any celebrity sported an offbeat lip colour.
On several occasions singer, songwriter-turned entrepreneur Rihanna has bene spotted sporting a black lip colour. Kylie Jenner's green lipstick became a rage and more recently, closer home, actor Sara Ali Khan's blue lipcolour was much liked by Internet users.
Here's a look at 5 celebrities who sported unusual lip colors and pulled the look off in style.
1. Sara Ali Khan
Actor Sara Ali Khan's latest experiment with her lip colour got Insternets' approval when the Simmba star took to her Instagram handle to post photos of herself standing at a beach, sporting blue lipstick.
2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
In 2016, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set the globe media and internet ablaze when she stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival red carped sporting purple lips. The Jazbaa actor received mixed reviews with some appreactiing her edgy style and bold choice and others mocking her for the unusual choice.
3. Rihanna
From black, orange, lavender to torquoise, you anme it and Fenty Beauty line owner Rihnna has sported it. There's isn't a lip colour that the singer hasn't stepped out in.
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is known to make headlines for her looks. Kylie stunned online users when she posted a picture of herself in green lipstick. On another occasion, she was captured head-to-toe in lavender. Even her lip colour was picked carefully to match her garment.
5. Nia Sharma
Indian television actress Nia Sharma, winner of reality tv show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, made a bold statement in blue and black lipsticks.