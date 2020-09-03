Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna: Celebrities who sported unusual lip colours

Celebrities have often inspired fashion trends. Whether on-screen or off-screen, the looks that stars sport often tend to encourage fans across the global to follow suit, the reason why most are extremely careful about what they step out in, in public.

Their looks are well thought of in advance and celebrity stylists are hired to help them come up with interesting and fresh looks for each occasion. From hair trends to footwears, accessories to garments, celebrities set fashion goals which more often than not became a rage on social media.

However, while most looks sported by stars are approved, some trigger controversies. Just like the one where actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a purple lip colour during one of her appearances at Cannes Film Festival.

The news became the talk of the town and memes were floated by social media users, disapproving the bold and unusual choice of lipstick.

However, this wasn't the first time any celebrity sported an offbeat lip colour.

On several occasions singer, songwriter-turned entrepreneur Rihanna has bene spotted sporting a black lip colour. Kylie Jenner's green lipstick became a rage and more recently, closer home, actor Sara Ali Khan's blue lipcolour was much liked by Internet users.

Here's a look at 5 celebrities who sported unusual lip colors and pulled the look off in style.