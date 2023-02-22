Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos

Here are the top seven most extravagant luxurious cars owned by Sania Mirza.
Who doesn't like cars and bikes, especially celebrities' love for luxurious sports bikes and cars is not hidden from anyone.
India's tennis player, Sania Mirza also believes in owning some extravagant luxurious wheels.
The tennis player has got some amazing and drool-worthy cars in her garage. Here are the top seven most expensive cars owned by Sania Mirza:
1. BMW 7-Series
Priced at approximately Rs 1.70 crore, BMW 7-Series is one of the most expensive cars among the many Sania Mirza owns.
2. Jaguar XE
Sania Mirza owns one of the cars finest cars that is Jaguar XE which is reportedly worth Rs 46.64 lakh.
3. Mercedes Benz
Sania Mirza owns a luxurious Mercedes-Benz, and its price range is Rs 42 Lakh to Rs 3.32 Cr.
4. Range Rover Evoque
Sania Mirza also has an extravagant luxurious Range Rover Evoque. The car approx starts at ₹ 72.09 Lakh and goes upto ₹ 72.09 Lakh
5. Audi
Audi is also one of the luxury cars that is owned by India's tennis player Sania Mirza.
6. Porsche
Sania Mirza is also the proud owner of a Porsche, which price range is Rs 83.21 Lakh to Rs 3.25 Crore.