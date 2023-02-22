Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos

Here are the top seven most extravagant luxurious cars owned by Sania Mirza.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Who doesn't like cars and bikes, especially celebrities' love for luxurious sports bikes and cars is not hidden from anyone. 

India's tennis player, Sania Mirza also believes in owning some extravagant luxurious wheels.

The tennis player has got some amazing and drool-worthy cars in her garage. Here are the top seven most expensive cars owned by Sania Mirza:

1. BMW 7-Series

BMW 7-Series
1/6

Priced at approximately Rs 1.70 crore, BMW 7-Series is one of the most expensive cars among the many Sania Mirza owns. 

2. Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE
2/6

Sania Mirza owns one of the cars finest cars that is Jaguar XE which is reportedly worth Rs 46.64 lakh. 

3. Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz
3/6

Sania Mirza owns a luxurious Mercedes-Benz, and its price range is Rs 42 Lakh to Rs 3.32 Cr.

4. Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Evoque
4/6

Sania Mirza also has an extravagant luxurious Range Rover Evoque. The car approx starts at ₹ 72.09 Lakh and goes upto ₹ 72.09 Lakh 

5. Audi

Audi
5/6

Audi is also one of the luxury cars that is owned by India's tennis player Sania Mirza. 

6. Porsche

Porsche
6/6

Sania Mirza is also the proud owner of a Porsche, which price range is Rs 83.21 Lakh to Rs 3.25 Crore. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.