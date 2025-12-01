FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hari Chandana: A role model officer of action

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a red bridal saree as she marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a spiritual Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 01, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

1.Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru
1

In a year packed with glamorous celebrity couture runway moments, few expected 2025’s most memorable bridal look to arrive from a quiet, spiritual ceremony. Here we are, talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has officially married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore.

2.Temple wedding

Temple wedding
2

Their intimate wedding took place inside the serene Linga Bhairavi abode at the Isha Yoga Centre. The couple chose a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony, a deeply spiritual ritual focused on purifying the five elements, grounding energies, and beginning married life with an aligned, mindful intention.

3.A red saree that instantly captured everyone’s attention

A red saree that instantly captured everyone’s attention
3

Samantha has always had a way of setting trends without trying too hard, and her wedding look is no exception. Her bridal saree came in a rich, glowing shade of red. The silk saree featured delicate gold zari buttas, while the edges carried a bold temple-style border, giving the drape a heritage charm.

Her blouse complemented the saree perfectly, especially with its refined high-neck design. This allowed Samantha to layer her jewellery beautifully without overwhelming her overall look.

4.Jewellery that blended tradition with modern spark

Jewellery that blended tradition with modern spark
4

Samantha completed her look with gold jewellery. She wore a striking gold choker, creating a clean, regal frame around her face. Her wrists featured gold bangles. On her finger, a diamond ring added a subtle contemporary shine to her overall look.

5.Samantha's hairstyle for her wedding

Samantha's hairstyle for her wedding
5

Her hair was styled into a sleek bun adorned with thick, fragrant mogra flowers. This classic hairstyle has already started making rounds online.

6.Raj Nidimoru’s elegant wedding look

Raj Nidimoru’s elegant wedding look
6

Raj complemented Samantha beautifully. He wore a creamy ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold Nehru jacket. His outfit carried an understated charm, allowing Samantha’s vibrant bridal red to stand out while still matching her aesthetic through gold accents.

