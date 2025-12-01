Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

3 . A red saree that instantly captured everyone’s attention

3

Samantha has always had a way of setting trends without trying too hard, and her wedding look is no exception. Her bridal saree came in a rich, glowing shade of red. The silk saree featured delicate gold zari buttas, while the edges carried a bold temple-style border, giving the drape a heritage charm.

Her blouse complemented the saree perfectly, especially with its refined high-neck design. This allowed Samantha to layer her jewellery beautifully without overwhelming her overall look.