Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?
HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...
Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far
Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...
Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0
Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Stats comparison in ODIs, Tests, T20Is and IPL
Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 01, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
1.Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru
In a year packed with glamorous celebrity couture runway moments, few expected 2025’s most memorable bridal look to arrive from a quiet, spiritual ceremony. Here we are, talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has officially married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore.
2.Temple wedding
Their intimate wedding took place inside the serene Linga Bhairavi abode at the Isha Yoga Centre. The couple chose a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony, a deeply spiritual ritual focused on purifying the five elements, grounding energies, and beginning married life with an aligned, mindful intention.
3.A red saree that instantly captured everyone’s attention
Samantha has always had a way of setting trends without trying too hard, and her wedding look is no exception. Her bridal saree came in a rich, glowing shade of red. The silk saree featured delicate gold zari buttas, while the edges carried a bold temple-style border, giving the drape a heritage charm.
Her blouse complemented the saree perfectly, especially with its refined high-neck design. This allowed Samantha to layer her jewellery beautifully without overwhelming her overall look.
4.Jewellery that blended tradition with modern spark
Samantha completed her look with gold jewellery. She wore a striking gold choker, creating a clean, regal frame around her face. Her wrists featured gold bangles. On her finger, a diamond ring added a subtle contemporary shine to her overall look.
5.Samantha's hairstyle for her wedding
Her hair was styled into a sleek bun adorned with thick, fragrant mogra flowers. This classic hairstyle has already started making rounds online.
6.Raj Nidimoru’s elegant wedding look
Raj complemented Samantha beautifully. He wore a creamy ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold Nehru jacket. His outfit carried an understated charm, allowing Samantha’s vibrant bridal red to stand out while still matching her aesthetic through gold accents.