LIFESTYLE

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle, investments and more

From luxe bags and homes to culinary ventures and heartfelt moments, Arpita Khan Sharma’s lifestyle blends glamour with deep-rooted family values and personal warmth.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 05, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

1.Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag

Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag
1

Arpita Khan grabbed attention with her Hermès Birkin bag worth Rs 72,56,997. Known for its rarity and luxury, this iconic accessory reflects her elite fashion taste and glamorous lifestyle.

2.Lavish Bandra home

Lavish Bandra home
2

She lives with husband Aayush Sharma in a Rs 25 crore sea-facing Bandra apartment, gifted by Salman Khan. Designed in a Scandinavian style, the home features stunning sea views, a dreamy pink nursery, and a massive kitchen.

3.Mercii: Her luxury restaurant

Mercii: Her luxury restaurant
3

Arpita Khan co-owns Mercii, a fine-dining restaurant in Santacruz. The 9,000 sq ft space serves high-end European cuisine with dishes priced up to Rs 10,000 and champagne worth Rs 2 lakh, offering a chic, immersive experience.

READ: Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan: Educational qualification of Salman Khan and his family

4.Travel and celebrations

Travel and celebrations
4

From witnessing the Northern Lights to celebrating milestones with her kids, Arpita Khan enjoys a vibrant, travel-filled life. Her Instagram is full of joyful moments and heartfelt family celebrations.

5.Family and cooking love

Family and cooking love
5

Despite the glam, she cherishes cooking for her family and reliving memories of home-cooked meals with her mother and Salman Khan. Her warmth reflects in both her home and restaurant.

