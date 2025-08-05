Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle, investments and more

The skeleton whisperer: Ground penetrating radar in Wetland forensics
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 05, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
1.Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag
Arpita Khan grabbed attention with her Hermès Birkin bag worth Rs 72,56,997. Known for its rarity and luxury, this iconic accessory reflects her elite fashion taste and glamorous lifestyle.
2.Lavish Bandra home
She lives with husband Aayush Sharma in a Rs 25 crore sea-facing Bandra apartment, gifted by Salman Khan. Designed in a Scandinavian style, the home features stunning sea views, a dreamy pink nursery, and a massive kitchen.
3.Mercii: Her luxury restaurant
Arpita Khan co-owns Mercii, a fine-dining restaurant in Santacruz. The 9,000 sq ft space serves high-end European cuisine with dishes priced up to Rs 10,000 and champagne worth Rs 2 lakh, offering a chic, immersive experience.
4.Travel and celebrations
From witnessing the Northern Lights to celebrating milestones with her kids, Arpita Khan enjoys a vibrant, travel-filled life. Her Instagram is full of joyful moments and heartfelt family celebrations.
5.Family and cooking love
Despite the glam, she cherishes cooking for her family and reliving memories of home-cooked meals with her mother and Salman Khan. Her warmth reflects in both her home and restaurant.