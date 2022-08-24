Sakshi Pant, Rishabh Pant's stylish sister, spotted with THIS cricketer's wife in London: see photos

Nitin Rana is travelling in London with his wife, Sanchi Marwah, and was also spotted with Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant.
Famous IPL player Nitish Rana is currently enjoying holidays in London with his wife and family. You're all aware of how good a KKR batsman Nitish Rana is. He is travelling in London with his wife, Sanchi Marwah, and was also spotted with Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant.
1. Sakshi Pant with Nitish Rana and his wife Sanchi Marwah
In London, the three are pictured having a great time. On her Instagram, Sakshi Pant posted photos of herself with Nitish Rana's wife.
2. Instagram post of Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant
So far, the post has reached over 3,000 likes. Nitish Rana also featured in the photos taken during this time. Though very active on Instagram, Sakshi Pant does not collaborate with any models.
3. Rishab Pant’s sister in London
Sakshi Pant, his sister, is currently a student in England at the same time. The captain of the Delhi Capitals and a crucial player of Team India is Rishabh Pant.
4. Nitish Rana played 91 matches
At the same time, Nitish Rana has played 91 matches in IPL so far. He played one ODI and two T20 matches for Team India. Rana played the last match in IPL this year on May 18. He has not been selected in Team India.
5. Nitish Rana’s performance
However, Nitish Rana did not perform particularly well in the IPL 2022 season, scoring only 361 runs at an average of 27.77. Despite having a new captain, KKR has struggled this season.