Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik and her sister turned a sweet, flaky cheeni ka paratha into a dessert sensation by topping it with vanilla ice cream, calling it their 'crème brûlée paratha.'

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

1.Mixing the dough

Mixing the dough
1

Start with 2 cups of whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and 1-2 teaspoons of ghee or oil. Add water gradually to knead into a smooth dough and let it rest for 20-30 minutes. Simple, easy, and foundational.

2.Sweetening the paratha

Sweetening the paratha
2

Take a dough ball and roll it into a small disc. Generously sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of raw sugar over it before sealing and rolling it out again. This step gives the paratha its signature caramel crunch.

 

3.Sealing and rolling again

Sealing and rolling again
3

Pinch the edges of the sugar-filled dough together, press into the center, and then flatten and roll out again into your desired size paratha, essential for even sugar distribution.

4.Crispy, golden cooking

Crispy, golden cooking
4

Cook the paratha on a hot tawa over medium to medium-high heat. Flip as golden spots appear, brushing with ghee or oil periodically for a crispy, evenly roasted texture.

5.The final touch: Ice cream topper

The final touch: Ice cream topper
5

Once off heat, top the hot paratha with a scoop (or more) of vanilla ice cream. The contrast of warm, caramelised paratha and cold creamy ice cream recreates the essence of crème brûlée in desi form.

