Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
1.Mixing the dough
Start with 2 cups of whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and 1-2 teaspoons of ghee or oil. Add water gradually to knead into a smooth dough and let it rest for 20-30 minutes. Simple, easy, and foundational.
2.Sweetening the paratha
Take a dough ball and roll it into a small disc. Generously sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of raw sugar over it before sealing and rolling it out again. This step gives the paratha its signature caramel crunch.
3.Sealing and rolling again
Pinch the edges of the sugar-filled dough together, press into the center, and then flatten and roll out again into your desired size paratha, essential for even sugar distribution.
4.Crispy, golden cooking
Cook the paratha on a hot tawa over medium to medium-high heat. Flip as golden spots appear, brushing with ghee or oil periodically for a crispy, evenly roasted texture.
5.The final touch: Ice cream topper
Once off heat, top the hot paratha with a scoop (or more) of vanilla ice cream. The contrast of warm, caramelised paratha and cold creamy ice cream recreates the essence of crème brûlée in desi form.