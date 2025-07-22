Rs 151 crore for a scent? World’s 5 most expensive perfumes that cost more than a mansion

3 . DKNY Golden Million Dollar Fragrance– USD 1 million (approx Rs 8.39 crore)

3

This beautiful bottle, which was created by DKNY in partnership with jewellery designer Martin Katz, is valued at approximately Rs 8.39 crore. It has an oval-cut ruby, a pear-shaped rose-cut diamond, a cabochon sapphire, a Paraiba gemstone, such as tour 2,700 white diamonds, 15 pink diamonds, four rose-cut diamonds, and 183 yellow sapphires.