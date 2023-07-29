Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3053805
HomePhotos

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

The actress also talked about recording the song sequence for Tum Kya Mile in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while donning chiffon sarees in the snow.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 29, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Alia Bhatt is giving major fashion goals with her saree looks in the movie Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Manish Malhotra's chiffon creations were a visual pleasure both during the actual filming of the movie and during its promotion. Alia took the conscious decision to wear stunning chiffon sarees from Manish Malhotra's collection while she and Ranveer travelled the country for the film's promotion. 

1. Red and pink combination

Red and pink combination
1/5

The red and pink combination of this saree shows classic styles with contemporary twists. The contrasting colors of the dual-toned saree complemented each other, creating a visually striking impact.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Pink and green sari

Pink and green sari
2/5

Alia wore a pink and green sari to a movie promotion. She wore a pink and vividly coloured dual-toned blouse with her saree. Silver earrings were the only striking addition Alia made to the formal look. Alia chose silver earrings as the only eye-catching addition to the formal ensemble. 



3. Black saree

Black saree
3/5

Alia recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing an elegant saree to get the regal look. A sleeveless top with an exposed back and upper back support was worn by Alia Bhatt. The saree is made of sheer fabric in a single hue and was picked out of the racks of one of India's most recognised designers, Manish Malhotra.



4. Purple saree

Purple saree
4/5

Everyone fell in love with the actress as she appeared wearing a gorgeous purple saree with black sequin embroidery. The deep sweetheart neckline of the blouse was absolutely amazing.



5. Tie-dyed saree with hues of green, pink, and yellow

Tie-dyed saree with hues of green, pink, and yellow
5/5

For the Pink City of Jaipur, Alia most recently wore a stunning tie-dyed saree with hues of green, pink, and yellow. Everyone was astounded by the colour and colour mix on this gorgeous saree by Manish Malhotra.



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.