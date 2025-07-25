Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looks dreamy in pastel gold embroidered ensemble as she walks for Suneet Varma at IWC 2025; SEE PICS

'Conspiracy to keep...': LoP Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over vacant posts in central universities
LIFESTYLE
Jul 25, 2025
1.Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shines in pastel gold outfit
Walking the ramp for Suneet Varma, Riddhima wore a pastel outfit with gold threadwork and floral embroidery. Her minimal makeup and sleek hair let her outfit shine brighter.
2.Pink and green design
Riddhima’s outfit had a light, see-through cape and pretty pink and green designs. The look was a mix of bridal and modern style, showing Suneet Varma’s soft fashion.
3.Suneet Varma’s ‘Sehr’ collection
The collection used soft colours like rose pink, lilac, grey, and black. These were shown through flowy fabrics like chiffon and silk, along with shiny mirror work and detailed embroidery. It was made for women who dream big, shine bright, and live with confidence.
4.Comfortable, stylish, and so me
Riddhima said the look felt natural to her, “not overly dramatic, but beautiful and wearable.” She said that owning your personal style and wearing what feels comfortable and confident is very important.
5.Why did Suneet Varma pick Riddhima as his showstopper?
Calling her a “perfect muse,” Suneet praised her for balancing family, career, and wellness. Her effortless grace, he said, reflects the spirit of his poetic and powerful ‘Sehr’ line.