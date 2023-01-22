Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26

6/6

Momos have become everyone's favorite street food these days. You can easily make this at your home on Independence Day. To make momos, first of all knead the dough by adding all purpose flour, little salt and baking soda in a bowl. Now take another bowl, now add carrot paste, all-purpose flour, salt as per taste and a little baking soda and knead it. Then take the third bowl, now put spinach paste in it and knead the flour. Now put oil in a pan, then add onion and garlic and fry it well. After some time add carrot, cabbage and capsicum cut into small pieces.

Now add finely chopped onions, finely chopped garlic, soya sauce, salt as per taste, 1/4th teaspoon black pepper and 1/4th teaspoon vinegar and mix well. You can also add vegetables as per your choice in the pan. Remove them when they are cooked. Now make a ball of the kneaded flour and roll it. Now put the stuffing of momos in them and give them a shape. When all the stuffing is filled, put them in a steamer or cooker and cook them and serve them with momos chutney.