Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26

What is the first thought that comes to your mind whenever you think of 26th January? We claim that some words like patriotism, sacrifice, and democracy must have come into your mind. January 26 and August 15 are those two days in India when we can feel the love for the country even in the air, every person's sense of patriotism is at its peak and they express their feelings in some form or the other. Is doing A painter shows love for the country in the form of his art, a musician can make words into a song, an actor can make stories come alive, and a writer can write those words. Now if you are thinking that what can be done in art like cooking, then you are completely wrong. From tricolour salad to tricolour sandwiches, you can find some tricolour food ideas below.
1. Tricolor salad
Decorated in three colors, this salad is one of the healthy and delicious tricolor dishes from the tricolor food menu. Which you can add to tricolor snacks or your main meal tricolor food recipes menu. You can choose vegetables like carrot, cucumber, radish, lettuce to make tricolor salad. You can see here the simple method and ingredients for making tricolor salad.
2. Tricolor Idli
Idli can be made into a delicious tricolor breakfast. For this, you can use natural food color in idli, whose process you can see above. Along with this, a delicious tricolor recipe can be prepared by serving different flavors of idli or normal idli with sambar and chutney.
3. Tiranga Pulao
This republic day special recipe is a delicious tricolor dish to cook at home and celebrate the spirit of the day with your family. But in this recipe, you are going to have to work hard to cook it in different utensils for different colors. Apart from this, to make it more creative, you can also give different flavors to Tiranga Pulao.
4. Tricolor Sandwich
Sandwich Tiranga is one of the most favorite breakfast and an easy tricolor food to make at home. Each layer of the tricolor sandwich shows the colors of the Indian flag. In which mainly the green layer is made from green coriander chutney, the white layer is made from mayonnaise and the orange layer is made from tomato sauce.
5. Tricolor Bread Coconut Bengali Rasgulla
Tiranga food recipes can be said to be incomplete without a dessert. And if it is a matter of celebrating such a big festival in the country, then how can one stay away from sweets? These Bengali Rasgullas made of bread can help you enhance the sweetness of tricolor food.
6. Tricolor momos
Momos have become everyone's favorite street food these days. You can easily make this at your home on Independence Day. To make momos, first of all knead the dough by adding all purpose flour, little salt and baking soda in a bowl. Now take another bowl, now add carrot paste, all-purpose flour, salt as per taste and a little baking soda and knead it. Then take the third bowl, now put spinach paste in it and knead the flour. Now put oil in a pan, then add onion and garlic and fry it well. After some time add carrot, cabbage and capsicum cut into small pieces.
Now add finely chopped onions, finely chopped garlic, soya sauce, salt as per taste, 1/4th teaspoon black pepper and 1/4th teaspoon vinegar and mix well. You can also add vegetables as per your choice in the pan. Remove them when they are cooked. Now make a ball of the kneaded flour and roll it. Now put the stuffing of momos in them and give them a shape. When all the stuffing is filled, put them in a steamer or cooker and cook them and serve them with momos chutney.