Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3102674
HomePhotos

Red Meat to Processed Foods: Silent causes behind rising uric acid levels

Certain foods can silently contribute to increased uric acid levels, posing a risk to your health.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 17, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Diet plays a crucial role in managing uric acid levels in the body, and some foods can unexpectedly cause these levels to rise. Understanding which foods to avoid can help in maintaining better health and preventing conditions like gout.

1. Red Meat

Red Meat
1/5

High in purines, which the body breaks down into uric acid, leading to elevated levels.

 

2. Seafood

Seafood
2/5

Certain types like anchovies, sardines, and shellfish are rich in purines, contributing to higher uric acid production.

 

3. Sugary Beverages

Sugary Beverages
3/5

Fructose in sodas and other sugary drinks can increase uric acid levels by accelerating purine metabolism.

 

4. Alcohol

Alcohol
4/5

Beer and liquor contain purines and also affect kidney function, which can hinder uric acid excretion.

 

5. Processed Foods

Processed Foods
5/5

Foods like fast food, snacks, and ready meals often contain high levels of purines and unhealthy fats, which can lead to increased uric acid levels.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...
Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...
5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning
5 foods that may cause heartburn
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews