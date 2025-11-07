Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha turns 3: Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Soni Razdan attend birthday bash; see pics

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here
Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’
Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know
Anunay Sood Death: Sanya Malhotra bids emotional goodbye to travel influencer, says 'thank you for adding so much light and...'
OPSC OSC Prelims 2024: Result announced at opsc.gov.in; Check step-by-step guide, other details
Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan's mother Zarine Khan dies at 81 in her Mumbai home
Supreme Court's MAJOR crackdown on stray dogs: Orders authorities to remove them from near these places, insists they be moved to...
Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet extend congratulatory messages as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome their first child, a baby boy
LIFESTYLE
1.Raha's 3rd birthday bash
Raha, born in November 2022, has been the apple of her parents’ eyes ever since, and her third birthday was nothing short of heartwarming. Both grandmothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, took to Instagram to share adorable glimpses from inside Raha’s birthday bash.
2.Neetu Kapoor post on Raha's birthday
In one picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, she was seen posing with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Nitasha Nanda, and a few family friends. Neetu dazzled in a golden outfit, while Soni chose a red-and-white ensemble paired with pants, exuding a mix of elegance and comfort. Shaheen Bhatt looked graceful in a blue dress. Neetu lovingly captioned the photo 'Raha’s fam jam,' perfectly summing up the mood of the celebration.
3.Another candid photo from the event
captured Neetu Kapoor chatting with actor Rani Mukerji, who was also among the guests. Rani looked effortlessly stylish in a denim look layered with a jacket. The two shared smiles and warm conversation, adding a touch of a star-studded family affair.
Meanwhile, Soni Razdan shared her own heartfelt post featuring Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, and other close family members. She captioned it, 'Happy Birthday, darling Raha,' showing just how special the day was for both families.
4.A look back at Alia and Ranbir’s journey
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for several years. Later that year, they welcomed their first child, Raha, marking a new and beautiful chapter in their lives. The couple first introduced their daughter to the public on Christmas 2023, a moment that quickly went viral.