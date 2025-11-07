FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha turns 3: Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Soni Razdan attend birthday bash; see pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha’s 3rd birthday with family and friends. Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Soni Razdan attended the intimate bash, sharing sweet glimpses with fans.

| Nov 07, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

1.Raha's 3rd birthday bash

Raha's 3rd birthday bash
1

Raha, born in November 2022, has been the apple of her parents’ eyes ever since, and her third birthday was nothing short of heartwarming. Both grandmothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, took to Instagram to share adorable glimpses from inside Raha’s birthday bash. 

2.Neetu Kapoor post on Raha's birthday

Neetu Kapoor post on Raha's birthday
2

In one picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, she was seen posing with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Nitasha Nanda, and a few family friends. Neetu dazzled in a golden outfit, while Soni chose a red-and-white ensemble paired with pants, exuding a mix of elegance and comfort. Shaheen Bhatt looked graceful in a blue dress. Neetu lovingly captioned the photo 'Raha’s fam jam,' perfectly summing up the mood of the celebration.

 

3.Another candid photo from the event

Another candid photo from the event
3

captured Neetu Kapoor chatting with actor Rani Mukerji, who was also among the guests. Rani looked effortlessly stylish in a denim look layered with a jacket. The two shared smiles and warm conversation, adding a touch of a star-studded family affair. 

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan shared her own heartfelt post featuring Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, and other close family members. She captioned it, 'Happy Birthday, darling Raha,' showing just how special the day was for both families.

4.A look back at Alia and Ranbir’s journey

A look back at Alia and Ranbir’s journey
4

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for several years. Later that year, they welcomed their first child, Raha, marking a new and beautiful chapter in their lives. The couple first introduced their daughter to the public on Christmas 2023, a moment that quickly went viral.

