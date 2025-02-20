1 . Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

1

For the event, Ranbir Wore a plain white kurta paired with a gorgeous Nehru Jacket featuring subtle embroidery and white churidar pants which gave it a polished look. Alia Bhatt on the other hand, appeared in her dazzling green sharara set. The actress wore a sleeveless, mirror worked kurti that features a deep round neckline. She paired it with a wide legged sharara pants with intricate gold patterns.