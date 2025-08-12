Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s favourite ramen recipe will make you crave a bowl too

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone share a love for a special ramen crafted by chef Harsh Dixit. With rich broths, customised noodles, and a unique seasoning twist, this indulgent bowl has become their ultimate comfort favourite.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

1.Bowl that travels

Bowl that travels
1

Chef Dixit created a special chicken-and-pork ramen for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone; Alia said the dish 'transported her to her travels,' showing how a single bowl can evoke memories and indulgence beyond everyday meals.

2.Two broths, two personalities

Two broths, two personalities
2

To suit both tastes, he crafted two distinct broths: a rich, creamy Tori Paitan and a lighter Shio Tare; proving how broth choice shapes the entire ramen experience and lets one recipe cater to very different palates.

3.Noodle options tailored to star

Noodle options tailored to star
3

Dixit offered different noodle choices, including alkaline noodles and Shirataki (Miracle Noodles), to match preference and texture; a reminder that noodles matter just as much as broth when creating a perfect bowl.

4.Heat level: The Deepika twist

Heat level: The Deepika twist
4

Deepika Padukone asked for 'ultra-hot, extra spicy' ramen, even pairing the heat with Miracle Noodles and loved it so much she asked for a second bowl, proving how bold spice customisation can turn a dish into a repeat favourite.

5.Small technique that makes it sing

Small technique that makes it sing
5

Rather than relying on a separate tare seasoning, Dixit seasons the broth directly, a subtle but decisive technique he credits as the special touch that sets his ramen apart and keeps clients coming back.

