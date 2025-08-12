Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s favourite ramen recipe will make you crave a bowl too

From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
1.Bowl that travels
Chef Dixit created a special chicken-and-pork ramen for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone; Alia said the dish 'transported her to her travels,' showing how a single bowl can evoke memories and indulgence beyond everyday meals.
2.Two broths, two personalities
To suit both tastes, he crafted two distinct broths: a rich, creamy Tori Paitan and a lighter Shio Tare; proving how broth choice shapes the entire ramen experience and lets one recipe cater to very different palates.
3.Noodle options tailored to star
Dixit offered different noodle choices, including alkaline noodles and Shirataki (Miracle Noodles), to match preference and texture; a reminder that noodles matter just as much as broth when creating a perfect bowl.
4.Heat level: The Deepika twist
Deepika Padukone asked for 'ultra-hot, extra spicy' ramen, even pairing the heat with Miracle Noodles and loved it so much she asked for a second bowl, proving how bold spice customisation can turn a dish into a repeat favourite.
5.Small technique that makes it sing
Rather than relying on a separate tare seasoning, Dixit seasons the broth directly, a subtle but decisive technique he credits as the special touch that sets his ramen apart and keeps clients coming back.