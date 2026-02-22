Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch

ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know

Donald Trump responds to Supreme Court decision overturning global tariffs: 'So it's a loss, then?'

Donald Trump sends ‘Great Hospital Boat’ to Greenland, claims many are ‘sick’

Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

'Learn to respect someone's opinion': Mohammad Amir refuses to backtrack after 'slogger' dig at Abhishek Sharma

Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

Priyanka shares advice for daughter Malti if she chooses to become actress

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

Naseeruddin, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: Anubhav Sinha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive

From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

Ramadan 2026 is bringing communities together with a mix of tradition, spirituality and celebration. From charity initiatives and festive prayers to food, fashion and family gatherings, people across cities are embracing the spirit of the holy month.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 22, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

1.Veena Nagda

Veena Nagda
1

Veena Nagda highlights the excitement around Ramadan 2026, noting how communities are preparing for celebrations. She emphasises charity, family gatherings, and cultural traditions, showing how the month strengthens community bonds.

Advertisement

2.Usha and Ekta Shah

Usha and Ekta Shah
2

Usha and Ekta Shah focus on the festive spirit, including special prayers, iftar events and community initiatives. They stress the importance of inclusion and supporting local causes, ensuring everyone participates in Ramadan celebrations.

3.Pavan henna

Pavan henna
3

Pavan Henna reports on Ramadan food culture, including traditional dishes, street food markets and the rise of online catering for iftar and sehri. He highlights how modern trends are blending with traditional meals.

4.A. Shrinivasan

A. Shrinivasan
4

A. Shrinivasan covers the social and spiritual side of Ramadan, emphasising reflection, self-discipline and connecting with communities through mosques and charity programs.

Also read: 'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more

TRENDING NOW

5.Geeta Patel

Geeta Patel
5

Geeta Patel highlights fashion, decorations, and gifting trends during Ramadan 2026. She notes how families are mixing tradition with modern styles, creating joyful celebrations while keeping the spiritual essence alive.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'
Priyanka shares advice for daughter Malti if she chooses to become actress
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district
Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar
Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'
Naseeruddin, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: Anubhav Sinha
'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch
'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clas
ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know
ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket
Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know
Who is Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement