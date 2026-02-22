Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'
LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Feb 22, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
1.Veena Nagda
Veena Nagda highlights the excitement around Ramadan 2026, noting how communities are preparing for celebrations. She emphasises charity, family gatherings, and cultural traditions, showing how the month strengthens community bonds.
2.Usha and Ekta Shah
Usha and Ekta Shah focus on the festive spirit, including special prayers, iftar events and community initiatives. They stress the importance of inclusion and supporting local causes, ensuring everyone participates in Ramadan celebrations.
3.Pavan henna
Pavan Henna reports on Ramadan food culture, including traditional dishes, street food markets and the rise of online catering for iftar and sehri. He highlights how modern trends are blending with traditional meals.
4.A. Shrinivasan
A. Shrinivasan covers the social and spiritual side of Ramadan, emphasising reflection, self-discipline and connecting with communities through mosques and charity programs.
Also read: 'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more
5.Geeta Patel
Geeta Patel highlights fashion, decorations, and gifting trends during Ramadan 2026. She notes how families are mixing tradition with modern styles, creating joyful celebrations while keeping the spiritual essence alive.