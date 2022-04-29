Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for April 29, 30

This year, the month of Ramadan (also known as Ramzan) started on the evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2, 2022.
The religious month of Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims all over the country. The ongoing festival is the time when Muslims enjoy lavish meals. They enjoy quality time with family and friends.
This year, the month of Ramadan (also known as Ramzan) started on the evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2, 2022.
1. ‘Roza’ during Ramadan
During this holy month, Muslims observe obligatory fasting to seek the blessings of Allah. This fasting is called as ‘Roza’. Those who keep Roza have to abstain themselves from eating and drinking during the day. They also abstain themselves from various kinds of evil practices, like lying and refrain themselves from getting involved in any kind of sexual practices too.
The fasting during Ramadan is quite strict. Muslims are allowed to eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri (suhoor), before the sunrise. The last meal of the day, which is known as iftar, is eaten after the sunset to break the fast.
As the timing of sunrise and sunset changes every day, it is important to keep a check on Ramadan’s daily timings.
2. Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 29 and 30
29 April 2022 Sehri: 04:17 AM, Iftar: 06:55 PM
30 April 2022 Sehri: 04:16 AM, Iftar: 06:56 PM
Notably, all Muslims who celebrate Ramadan pay alms to the disadvantaged and poor at the end of the sacred month. The process is called as fitra or zakat al-Fitr. All Muslims have to complete this before starting the Eid celebrations.
Some Muslims who have some medical problems, are menstruating or are of old age do not observe Roza.
3. More about the word ‘Ramadan’
The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling to refer to the Islamic holy month and ‘Ramadan’ is the Arabic spelling. In its literal sense, Ramadan means excessive heat. It comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’. The word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.