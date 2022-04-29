Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for April 29, 30

1/3

During this holy month, Muslims observe obligatory fasting to seek the blessings of Allah. This fasting is called as ‘Roza’. Those who keep Roza have to abstain themselves from eating and drinking during the day. They also abstain themselves from various kinds of evil practices, like lying and refrain themselves from getting involved in any kind of sexual practices too.

The fasting during Ramadan is quite strict. Muslims are allowed to eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri (suhoor), before the sunrise. The last meal of the day, which is known as iftar, is eaten after the sunset to break the fast.

As the timing of sunrise and sunset changes every day, it is important to keep a check on Ramadan’s daily timings.