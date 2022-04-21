Ramadan 2022: History, significance of using dates to break Roza in Islam

While choice of food items depends upon preferences and geographical locations, mostly all Muslims include dates in their food to break their fast.

The holy month of Islamic religion – Ramadan started on April 2 this year. Muslims from around the globe are observing fasts during this religious period. During this holy month, Muslims practise abstinence and keep fasts from sunrise to sunset.

As per tradition, they are allowed to eat only two meals, one before the sunrise (called as sehri) and one after the sunset (called as iftar). To celebrate the occasion of Ramadan, Muslims enjoy a variety of foods during iftar. While the choice of food items depends upon preferences and geographical locations, mostly all Muslims include dates in their food to break their fast.

Dates are considered to be sacred in Islam as they are said have appeared more than 20 times in Quran, which is advocated by the Prophet Muhammad himself.