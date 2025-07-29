Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

When Sumona Chakravarti shared how she went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife: 'His partners never...'
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
1.Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
If your sibling duo craves adventure and thrills, Rishikesh is perfect. Enjoy white-water rafting, bungee jumping, or zip-lining, and relax by the Ganga at night.
2.Shillong, Meghalaya
For nature-loving siblings, Shillong offers misty waterfalls and peaceful walks. Visit Dawki and Cherrapunji, relax in cosy cafes with live music, and take in Meghalaya’s serene vibe.
3.Hampi, Karnataka
For history enthusiast siblings, they will love Hampi’s ancient charm. Explore the temple ruins, take coracle rides, and hike Matanga Hill for breathtaking sunrise views.
4.Kasol and Tosh, Himachal Pradesh
Perfect for mountain lovers, Kasol and Tosh offer treks and starry skies. Stay in cosy hostels, hike scenic trails, or just chat all night under the stars. It’s quiet, peaceful, and great for deep bonding.
5.Jaipur, Rajasthan
Jaipur’s vibrant energy is even better with your sibling. Visit forts, eat local Rajasthani dishes, shop in colourful markets, and explore royal palaces.