Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

When Sumona Chakravarti shared how she went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife: 'His partners never...'

Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025

'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

Meet woman who is from small town, didn't settle for IRTS, cracked UPSC again to become...

UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply, eligibility, last date, and more

Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story impresses netizens: 'That's superb casting'

Pakistan-Bangladesh nexus exposed, India's neighbours allow visa-free entry for each other, how will it affect

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film becomes highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, mints Rs 400 crore globally

Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL signs deal with ONGC, to explore ... from...

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 5th and final Test at Oval? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spills the beans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Sumona Chakravarti shared how she went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife: 'His partners never...'

How Sumona Chakravarti went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife

Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025

Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against trave

'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

New York shooter's CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Ready to make new memories with your sibling? Here are five awesome Indian getaways for a weekend full of laughter, stories, and shared experiences.

Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

1.Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
1

If your sibling duo craves adventure and thrills, Rishikesh is perfect. Enjoy white-water rafting, bungee jumping, or zip-lining, and relax by the Ganga at night.

 

Advertisement

2.Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong, Meghalaya
2

For nature-loving siblings, Shillong offers misty waterfalls and peaceful walks. Visit Dawki and Cherrapunji, relax in cosy cafes with live music, and take in Meghalaya’s serene vibe.

 

3.Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi, Karnataka
3

For history enthusiast siblings, they will love Hampi’s ancient charm. Explore the temple ruins, take coracle rides, and hike Matanga Hill for breathtaking sunrise views.

 

4.Kasol and Tosh, Himachal Pradesh

Kasol and Tosh, Himachal Pradesh
4

Perfect for mountain lovers, Kasol and Tosh offer treks and starry skies. Stay in cosy hostels, hike scenic trails, or just chat all night under the stars. It’s quiet, peaceful, and great for deep bonding.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, Rajasthan
5

Jaipur’s vibrant energy is even better with your sibling. Visit forts, eat local Rajasthani dishes, shop in colourful markets, and explore royal palaces. 

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mercedez-Benz, Microsoft collaborate to launch in-motion video call for online meetings, netizens slam move call it...
Mercedez-Benz, Microsoft collaborate to launch in-motion video call for online m
RRB ALP EXAM 2025 Update: Notification on re-conduct Of CBAT released; all you need to know
RRB ALP EXAM 2025 UPDATE: Notification on re-conduct Of CBAT released
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply, eligibility, last date, and more
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply
Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives BIG update on bowler's availability
Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives B
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI for Oval Test against England
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE