Raisin water health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include it in your daily diet

One of the most nutrient-dense dried fruits in the world is raisins, or kishmish as they are more commonly known. Since it might offer greater benefits, people really prefer to consume it soaked. Vitamins, minerals, and fibre included in soaked raisins are among the many nutrients that can improve our health in a number of ways. If you haven't already, try including raisins in your diet by sipping on raisin water daily.

Here's a list of 5 amazing health benefits of raisin water.