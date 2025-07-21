Rainy day cravings? These 5 hot sizzlers will warm up your monsoon; check recipes

5 . Mixed veg cheese sizzler

Perfect for cozy evenings when you want warmth and luxury on one plate, this vegetarian comfort dish includes grilled vegetables, herbed rice, and a creamy cheese sauce. Recipe: Broccoli, corn, beans, and carrots on the grill. Serve with garlic bread on the side, drizzle with melted cheese sauce (a mixture of cheese, milk, flour, and butter), and serve over herbed rice.