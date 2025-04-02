LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Apr 02, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
1.Vivienne Westwood’s iconic revival
Renowned designer Vivienne Westwood is known for blending historical fashion with modern style. Radhika Merchant’s dress drew inspiration from Westwood’s 1990 Fall/Winter 'Portrait Collection,' which introduced the legendary Boucher corset; an iconic piece still celebrated today.
2.Art behind the corset
Vivienne Westwood’s iconic Boucher corset was inspired by François Boucher’s painting Daphnis and Chloe. Radhika Merchant embraced this artistic legacy, adding a modern twist to her look.
3.Fusion of tradition and art
Radhika Merchant paired the iconic Boucher corset with a custom Chanderi saree, exuding a Renaissance-inspired charm. She completed the look with a vintage Westwood scarf from the 1990 collection, draped elegantly as a skirt.
4.Elegance in the details
Radhika Merchant stayed true to Westwood’s aesthetic, accessorising with a pearl choker. Adding a unique twist, she styled her mangalsutra as a bracelet, showcasing her fashion-forward approach.
5.Timeless beauty
The Ambani bahu embraced a vintage charm with a styled messy bun. Keeping the focus on her outfit, she opted for minimal makeup; mascara to enhance her eyes and a nude lip shade for the perfect finishing touch.
