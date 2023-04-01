Search icon
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show

Check out the gorgeous glimpse of Ambani's to-be choti bahu Radhika Merchant, who yet again grabbed all the limelight.

  Apr 01, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

The spectacular launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is currently grabbing all the spotlight, as it is witnessed by A-listed stars from different industries. But, somebody who took all the limelight away was Radhika Merchant after she arrived at the grand launch of NMACC with her fiance Anant Ambani.

 

 

1. Radhika Merchant's outfit

Radhika Merchant's outfit
1/5

Radhika Merchant wore a black Indo-Western style saree from the label 'Shahab-Durazi' at the event. Her outfit had white floral embroidery all around it along with fringe detailing on the sleeves.

2. Radhika Merchant styled by Dolly Jain

Radhika Merchant styled by Dolly Jain
2/5

Radhika Merchant's saree was draped by celebrity drapest Dolly Jain. She styled the pallu as a carry-on statement piece.

3. Radhika's hair and make-up

Radhika's hair and make-up
3/5

Radhika completed her look with pin-straight, side-parted hair, bold red lips and glam makeup.

4. Anant Ambani's look

Anant Ambani's look
4/5

Anant Ambani looked handsome in a black sherwani with self-printed motifs.

5. Radhika's mini handbad

Radhika's mini handbad
5/5

Radhika Merchant opt for a mini handbag with a silver pendant attached to it, which added glamorous to her look.

