Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show

The spectacular launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is currently grabbing all the spotlight, as it is witnessed by A-listed stars from different industries. But, somebody who took all the limelight away was Radhika Merchant after she arrived at the grand launch of NMACC with her fiance Anant Ambani.