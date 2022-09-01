5 protein lunch recipes you should add to your diet

Protein lunch recipes: High-protein meals will satisfy your hunger and keep you full for a longer period, experts say.
Protein is essential for all, be it an adult or a kid for their muscle growth and repair. High-protein meals will satisfy your hunger and keep you full for a longer period, experts say. Check out five protein-rich recipes that you can consume in your lunch.
1. Chickpeas and brown rice
Chickpeas are a great protein source for vegetarians. Chickpeas curry is very common in India. Prepare this recipe and serve it with boiled brown rice.
2. Grilled chicken breast and veggies
Chicken breast is a great option for protein. It mostly contains protein and is low in fats and carbs. Make this recipe by grilling a chicken breast till cooked and add nutritive veggies such as green leafy vegetables, carrots, capsicums, etc.
3. Tofu curry and roti
Tofu, which is similar to paneer, is a very common vegan protein source globally. It can be cooked into curries, bhurjis, sandwiches, stews, etc. Prepare butter masala tofu and other curry variations and serve with whole wheat rotis.
4. Egg sandwich
One of the most nutrient-dense foods is whole eggs. This recipe is easy to make and easy to carry. Whole eggs are a great supply of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, antioxidants and protein.
You can prepare this recipe by mashing boiled eggs and combining mustard, and ketchup to it. Now, spread this thick paste filling on your bread and enjoy it.
5. Paneer salad
It is high in protein and low in fat and calories. Paneer also known as cottage cheese is a commonly consumed cheese. Prepare this salad by combining fresh cubes of paneer, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, capsicums, etc. into a bowl.