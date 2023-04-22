Search icon
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics

Check out Priyanka Chopra's blue carpet look in a Valentino green gown at Citadel premier.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 22, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra attended the grand premier in Rome for her upcoming Amazon web series ‘Citadel’. The global star rocked the blue carpet in a gorgeous gown during the Rome premiere, check out. 

 

 

 

1. Priyanka Chopra in green gown

Priyanka Chopra in green gown
1/4

Priyanka Chopra wore Valentino features a figure-skimming gown in a parrot green shade at Citadel premier.

 

2. Decoding Priyanka Chopra's gown

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's gown
2/4

Her gown featured a plunging neckline highlighting her décolletage, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, spaghetti straps, and a floor-grazing hem length.

 

3. Green cape-style jacket

Green cape-style jacket
3/4

The actress styled her gown with a matching green cape-style jacket featuring a floor-sweeping train on the back and front. 

 

4. Make-up

Make-up
4/4

Priyanka Chopra decked-up with double-winged eyeliner, plum lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, dewy base and feathered brows. 

 

