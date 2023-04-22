photoDetails

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics

Check out Priyanka Chopra's blue carpet look in a Valentino green gown at Citadel premier.

Priyanka Chopra attended the grand premier in Rome for her upcoming Amazon web series ‘Citadel’. The global star rocked the blue carpet in a gorgeous gown during the Rome premiere, check out.

1. Priyanka Chopra in green gown

1/4 Priyanka Chopra wore Valentino features a figure-skimming gown in a parrot green shade at Citadel premier.

2. Decoding Priyanka Chopra's gown

2/4 Her gown featured a plunging neckline highlighting her décolletage, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, spaghetti straps, and a floor-grazing hem length.

3. Green cape-style jacket

3/4 The actress styled her gown with a matching green cape-style jacket featuring a floor-sweeping train on the back and front.

4. Make-up