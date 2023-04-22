Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics

Check out Priyanka Chopra's blue carpet look in a Valentino green gown at Citadel premier.
Priyanka Chopra attended the grand premier in Rome for her upcoming Amazon web series ‘Citadel’. The global star rocked the blue carpet in a gorgeous gown during the Rome premiere, check out.
1. Priyanka Chopra in green gown
Priyanka Chopra wore Valentino features a figure-skimming gown in a parrot green shade at Citadel premier.
2. Decoding Priyanka Chopra's gown
Her gown featured a plunging neckline highlighting her décolletage, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, spaghetti straps, and a floor-grazing hem length.
3. Green cape-style jacket
The actress styled her gown with a matching green cape-style jacket featuring a floor-sweeping train on the back and front.
4. Make-up
Priyanka Chopra decked-up with double-winged eyeliner, plum lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, dewy base and feathered brows.