LIFESTYLE

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta, at 50, continues to radiate energy and strength, proving age is just a number. Under coach Yasmin Karachiwala, she follows a dynamic routine combining strength, flexibility, and core exercises. Here are the five key pillars of her fitness approach that keep her toned and inspired.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 04:17 PM IST

1.Embracing change and pushing boundaries

Embracing change and pushing boundaries
1

Preity Zinta's motto is simple yet powerful: keep evolving. She believes that no matter how long you’ve exercised, you must change your workout routine regularly to push your body further. This mindset helps her stay motivated and continuously improve, even at 50.

2.Power squats for core and lower body

Power squats for core and lower body
2

Her workouts often begin with dumbbell and sumo squats, which engage major muscle groups: glutes, quads, hamstrings and build core stability. These squats also improve posture and balance while burning calories effectively.

3.Side lunges for mobility and strength

Side lunges for mobility and strength
3

Side lunges are a regular part of Preity Zinta's regimen, targeting thighs, hips, and glutes while enhancing lateral mobility. They also help in injury prevention by strengthening often-overlooked muscle groups. 

4.Upper body and core power moves

Upper body and core power moves
4

Her routine includes cable curls for toned biceps and arm pulldowns for shoulder and triceps strength. Scrunches and planks are staple core exercises, offering definition and posture support while strengthening multiple muscle groups.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Grit in every move

Grit in every move
5

From mountain climbers to bench dips and variations of burpees and kettlebell swings, the actress pushes hard. Her consistent effort, even when facing visible strain, demonstrates her dedication to strength, endurance, and overall fitness. 

 

