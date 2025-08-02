Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

India's most popular romantic song is 53 years old, was inspired by matchstick, wrote on stormy night, have you heard this melody? It is..
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
1.Embracing change and pushing boundaries
Preity Zinta's motto is simple yet powerful: keep evolving. She believes that no matter how long you’ve exercised, you must change your workout routine regularly to push your body further. This mindset helps her stay motivated and continuously improve, even at 50.
2.Power squats for core and lower body
Her workouts often begin with dumbbell and sumo squats, which engage major muscle groups: glutes, quads, hamstrings and build core stability. These squats also improve posture and balance while burning calories effectively.
3.Side lunges for mobility and strength
Side lunges are a regular part of Preity Zinta's regimen, targeting thighs, hips, and glutes while enhancing lateral mobility. They also help in injury prevention by strengthening often-overlooked muscle groups.
4.Upper body and core power moves
Her routine includes cable curls for toned biceps and arm pulldowns for shoulder and triceps strength. Scrunches and planks are staple core exercises, offering definition and posture support while strengthening multiple muscle groups.
5.Grit in every move
From mountain climbers to bench dips and variations of burpees and kettlebell swings, the actress pushes hard. Her consistent effort, even when facing visible strain, demonstrates her dedication to strength, endurance, and overall fitness.