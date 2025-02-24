5 . Star-studded celebration awaits

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are set to tie the knot on February 25, 2025. Reports suggest that Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, and Badshah may attend the grand wedding. The bride is likely to wear an exquisite ensemble by Anita Dongre for her special day.