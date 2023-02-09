Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it

4/5

Instagram post reads, "Baba worked double shifts at the Cadbury’s company canteen when I was about five years old. "Bob you’re too loud in the kitchen when you cook!!" He still replies with- "I am a canteen worker, bachha! I don’t have time to be quiet. Too many people to feed." I saw my parents work every single day to provide me with the right education, nutrition, manners and ambition. Many many odd jobs. But baba’s stint at Cadbury’s will always remain special. The chocolate tray that came home with every Diwali bonus will always remain special. The smile I saw on my parents’ faces last night when we drove to see me plastered on a Cadbury’s Billboard will always, ALWAYS remain special. Grateful for this life and everything it keeps giving. Grateful for you. Thank you."