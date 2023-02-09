Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it

Prajakta Koli's appearance in the Cadbury billboard advertisement made her parents proud. The YouTuber-actress wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram about her father, who worked extra shifts in the company canteen.
Prajakta Koli aka 'MostlySane' is an actor, YouTuber, and blogger who has been winning hearts on the internet because of her social media pictures and videos. She's been making social media content for a while, and most of her videos are based on her parents.
1. Prajakta Koli aka 'MostlySane'
Today, she appears in Bollywood movies, OTT series and on magazine covers, but a few years ago, she was just a young woman who enjoyed performing skits and posting it on YouTube. However, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star's most recent Instagram post will make you cry.
2. Cadbury billboard
Prajakta Koli recently took Instagram and posted a picture of her parents standing below a Cadbury billboard. She wrote a heartfelt story about her father, who worked in the Cadbury company canteen.
3. Father worked double shifts
She started her letter by sharing how her father worked double shifts and how she frequently complained about how noisy he was in the kitchen while he cooked.
4. Heartfelt post
Instagram post reads, "Baba worked double shifts at the Cadbury’s company canteen when I was about five years old. "Bob you’re too loud in the kitchen when you cook!!" He still replies with- "I am a canteen worker, bachha! I don’t have time to be quiet. Too many people to feed." I saw my parents work every single day to provide me with the right education, nutrition, manners and ambition. Many many odd jobs. But baba’s stint at Cadbury’s will always remain special. The chocolate tray that came home with every Diwali bonus will always remain special. The smile I saw on my parents’ faces last night when we drove to see me plastered on a Cadbury’s Billboard will always, ALWAYS remain special. Grateful for this life and everything it keeps giving. Grateful for you. Thank you."
5. Bollywood debut
Last year, She made her Bollywood debut with Dharma movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The movie also featured Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor. She also appeared in the Netflix web series 'Mismatched'.