Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain

Read on to find out more about how these poses could help with back discomfort.
Yoga can be just what the doctor recommended if you're suffering from back pain. Yoga is a mind-body therapy that's frequently suggested to cure back pain as well as the tension that comes with it. Your body can be both relaxed and strengthened by the right stances.
You may learn more about your body by doing yoga, even for a little time each day. You will be better able to identify your tension points and imbalances as a result. You may align and balance yourself by using this learning.
1. Cat-Cow
This simple, approachable backbend elongates and moves the spine. You may stretch your body, shoulders, and neck by performing this stance
2. Downward-Facing Dog
This classic forward bend can be calming and reviving. By holding this position, you can ease sciatica and back discomfort. Strength is increased, and imbalances in the body are worked out.
3. Extended Triangle
Back discomfort, sciatica, and neck pain may be lessened by adopting this traditional standing position. It strengthens your shoulders, chest, and legs while stretching your spine, hips, and groyne. Additionally, it might lessen worry and stress.
4. The Sphinx Pose
Your spine and buttocks are strengthened by this mild backbend. Your chest, shoulders, and abdomen are stretched. It might also reduce stress.
5. Cobra Pose
Your chest, abdomen, and shoulders will all benefit from this moderate backbend. This pose can help with sciatica and strengthens your spine. Additionally, it might aid in reducing the stress and exhaustion that frequently accompany back pain.