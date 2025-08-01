Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS

Pooja Batra’s black monokini look blends glamour, confidence, and vacation-ready vibes. With mesh detailing and a flattering cut, her rainy-day poolside post delivers major tropical fashion inspiration.

Muskan Verma | Aug 01, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

1.Pooja Batra’s poolside black swimsuit

Pooja Batra’s poolside black swimsuit
1

Pooja turned heads in a black monokini that featured a flattering scoop neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. Her relaxed elegance and confident pose brought all the vacation feels to a rainy day.

 

2.Mesh cut-outs swimsuit

Mesh cut-outs swimsuit
2

The swimsuit included mesh panels at the midsection, creating a soft contrast with the solid black fabric. This added a touch of boldness while keeping the overall look sleek and subtle.

 

3.Monsoon style meets tropical vibes

Monsoon style meets tropical vibes
3

Pooja captioned her post with a poetic line as she embraced the rain with grace. Her swimsuit choice stood out as both season appropriate and stylish, perfect for that monsoon getaway.

 

4.Her look is a blend of confidence and comfort

Her look is a blend of confidence and comfort
4

Pooja’s black swimsuit wasn’t just about fashion, it was also about owning the moment. The simple design allowed her natural glow and confidence to shine through.

 

5.Pooja Batra’s global ready wardrobe

Pooja Batra’s global ready wardrobe
5

Known for her globe-trotting lifestyle, Pooja has made a mark with her versatile fashion. This look adds to her gallery of travel-friendly outfits that are both chic and easy to wear.

 

