Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

1 . Udupi, Karnataka

Can’t choose between hills and beaches? You can experience the best of both worlds in Udupi. A small, cosy town on the coast of Karnataka, it is home to many beaches, waterfalls and stunning hills. Start your day by watching the sunrise at Kundadri hill, take a dip in the waters of Arabi Falls in the afternoon and end your day by sipping on toddy while sitting in peace at Hood Beach at sunset. Completely safe and friendly, Manipal should definitely be on your list of safe places for solo women, and we have large female travel groups covering many areas.