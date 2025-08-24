Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur
LIFESTYLE
Shweta Singh | Aug 24, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
1.Udupi, Karnataka
Can’t choose between hills and beaches? You can experience the best of both worlds in Udupi. A small, cosy town on the coast of Karnataka, it is home to many beaches, waterfalls and stunning hills. Start your day by watching the sunrise at Kundadri hill, take a dip in the waters of Arabi Falls in the afternoon and end your day by sipping on toddy while sitting in peace at Hood Beach at sunset. Completely safe and friendly, Manipal should definitely be on your list of safe places for solo women, and we have large female travel groups covering many areas.
2.Ladakh
Ladakh is one of the ideal places for solo women. The huge snow-capped mountains, arid plains, serene valleys and crystal blue waters of Pangong Lake make Ladakh one of the best places for beautiful women like you. Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Ladakh is truly a heaven on earth. Some of the popular places to visit in Ladakh are Deskit Monastery, Nubra Valley, Shanti Stupa and a double-humped camel ride.
3.Coorg, Karnataka
Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is one of the most visited hill stations in Karnataka and the largest producer of coffee in the country. This small yet beautiful hill station with three wildlife sanctuaries is nestled in the lap of the Western Ghats, 300 km from Bangalore. Some of the must-see places in Coorg are Raja’s Seat, Abbi Falls, Nisargadham and Tadiyandamol Peak. An ideal place for nature and coffee lovers, Coorg is ideal to relax and rejuvenate.
4.Lavasa, Maharashtra
Located 65 km from Pune, Lavasa is a planned city inspired by the Italian city of Portofino. Perfect for weekend getaways, Lavasa is surrounded by the Western Ghats and offers breathtaking views of hills and lakes. The ambiance and natural beauty of the city make it a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle.
5.Varkala, Kerala
Looking for a place off the beaten track in Goa? Visit Varkala in Trivandrum. Also known as Mini-Goa, Varkala is undoubtedly one of the best places to travel solo. It is famous for its lively, picturesque beaches and surfing. With quaint cafes, local markets, bars and delicious seafood, Varkala is a hidden gem in Kerala that you must visit on your next solo trip.