Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Meet actor, who was once shooting for 65 films simultaneously, had 19 releases in one year, became superstar, is now...

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS kitchen ingredient, here's how it works

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 best cities to soak in festival’s grandeur

Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh centuries power Australia to massive 276-run win against Proteas; South Africa win ODI series 2-1

BREAKING: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case

Tension for India as Pakistan, Bangladesh sign six MAJOR agreements to strengthen diplomatic ties?

What is Southwest Airlines' new 'plus-size' passenger policy that has sparked outrage?

'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage? Here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Travelling solo for a woman is liberating, exciting and sometimes even a little nerve-wracking. However, with the right choices, your trip can be empowering, unforgettable and most importantly, safe. Here are the six safest Indian destinations for solo female travellers.

Shweta Singh | Aug 24, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

1.Udupi, Karnataka

Udupi, Karnataka
1

Can’t choose between hills and beaches? You can experience the best of both worlds in Udupi. A small, cosy town on the coast of Karnataka, it is home to many beaches, waterfalls and stunning hills. Start your day by watching the sunrise at Kundadri hill, take a dip in the waters of Arabi Falls in the afternoon and end your day by sipping on toddy while sitting in peace at Hood Beach at sunset. Completely safe and friendly, Manipal should definitely be on your list of safe places for solo women, and we have large female travel groups covering many areas.

 

Advertisement

2.Ladakh

Ladakh
2

Ladakh is one of the ideal places for solo women. The huge snow-capped mountains, arid plains, serene valleys and crystal blue waters of Pangong Lake make Ladakh one of the best places for beautiful women like you. Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Ladakh is truly a heaven on earth. Some of the popular places to visit in Ladakh are Deskit Monastery, Nubra Valley, Shanti Stupa and a double-humped camel ride.

 

3.Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, Karnataka
3

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is one of the most visited hill stations in Karnataka and the largest producer of coffee in the country. This small yet beautiful hill station with three wildlife sanctuaries is nestled in the lap of the Western Ghats, 300 km from Bangalore. Some of the must-see places in Coorg are Raja’s Seat, Abbi Falls, Nisargadham and Tadiyandamol Peak. An ideal place for nature and coffee lovers, Coorg is ideal to relax and rejuvenate.

 

4.Lavasa, Maharashtra

Lavasa, Maharashtra
4

Located 65 km from Pune, Lavasa is a planned city inspired by the Italian city of Portofino. Perfect for weekend getaways, Lavasa is surrounded by the Western Ghats and offers breathtaking views of hills and lakes. The ambiance and natural beauty of the city make it a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Varkala, Kerala

Varkala, Kerala
5

Looking for a place off the beaten track in Goa? Visit Varkala in Trivandrum. Also known as Mini-Goa, Varkala is undoubtedly one of the best places to travel solo. It is famous for its lively, picturesque beaches and surfing. With quaint cafes, local markets, bars and delicious seafood, Varkala is a hidden gem in Kerala that you must visit on your next solo trip.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, became IPS officer, faced controversy due to...
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam with impressive rank, known for her beauty, bec
Sam Altman's OpenAI confirms first India office in THIS city, not Bangalore, Mumbai, it is...
Sam Altman's OpenAI confirms first India office in THIS city
65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased
65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash
'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts
'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stag
Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral
Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', failed UPSC...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE