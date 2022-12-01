Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet

List of 5 pistachio health benefits backed by science.
Pistachio nuts are extremely healthy in addition to being delicious and delightful to eat. These Pistacia vera trees' edible seeds are a good source of protein, fibre, and antioxidants as well as healthy fats. Additionally, they have a number of crucial nutrients and can help with weight loss, heart health, and digestive health.
It's interesting to note that pistachios have been consumed since 7000 BC. In many foods today, including ice cream and sweets, they're highly popular.
Here's a list of 5 pistachio health benefits backed by science.
1. Promotes healthy gut bacteria
Pistachios are rich in fibre, which is excellent for the bacteria in your gut. The consumption of pistachios may enhance the population of bacteria that create good short-chain fatty acids like butyrate.
2. Improves blood vessel health
Pistachio nuts might be very beneficial for maintaining the health of blood vessels. This is due to the L-arginine component in them, which when turned into nitric oxide helps to widen your blood vessels.
3. Helps with weight loss
Consuming pistachio nuts could help you lose weight. Pistachios in the shell are especially advantageous since they encourage mindful eating.
4. Rich in antioxidants
Pistachios are one of the nuts that are highest in antioxidants. They have high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin, two nutrients that support eye health.
5. Full of nutrients
The nutrients protein, fibre, and antioxidants are abundant in pistachios. Potassium and vitamin B6 are just a couple of the additional essential minerals they provide.