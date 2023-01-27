Search icon
Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses

Indian crickets who married Bollywood actresses.

  Jan 27, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Bollywood and cricket have had a long and deep association. Often the news of affairs of cricket players and Bollywood actresses remains in the discussion. Bollywood and cricketers were paired many times, many of which were successful.

Today, we are going to tell you about Bollywood actresses and cricketers who ended up being together.

1. KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty
1/7

After dating for several years, team India's wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on February 23. Athiya Shetty has worked in films like Hero, Motichoor-Chaknachoor and Mubarakan. At the same time, KL Rahul was the vice-captain of Team India till recently.

2. Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma
2/7

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were married on 11 December 11, 2017. The marriage of both was in discussion for a long time. Before marriage, both have been in a relationship for a long time. The two married in Italy in an intimate ceremony.  At present, Virat and Anushka also have a daughter named Vamika.

3. Hardik Pandya - Natasha Stankovic

Hardik Pandya - Natasha Stankovic
3/7

Indian team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya married Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic. Natasha Stankovic is originally from Serbia. Both were married in the year 2020. At present, both have a son, whose name is Agastya. Apart from Big Boss, Natasha Stankovic has appeared in many Bollywood films.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma
4/7

Indian team leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2022. Apart from being a choreographer, Dhanashree Verma is also a performer. She has appeared in many music videos. Both couples are very active on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal keeps posting photos and videos on social media with his wife Dhanashree.

5. Zaheer Khan - Sagarika Ghatke

Zaheer Khan - Sagarika Ghatke
5/7

Former Indian team fast bowler and World Cup 2011 hero Zaheer Khan tied the knot with actress Sagarika Ghatke. Sagarika Ghatke has appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's famous film Chak De India. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatke got married in the year 2015.

6. Geeta Basra - Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra - Harbhajan Singh
6/7

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015 after dating each other for 5 years. Geeta Basra has worked in Bollywood as well as in many Punjabi films. Both also have a daughter, whose name is Hinaya Heer Plaha.

7. Yuvraj Singh - Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh - Hazel Keech
7/7

Yuvraj married Hazel Keech in 2016. Hazel has been a British model and has also worked in Salman Khan's film Bodyguard. Apart from this, she has also participated in many item numbers and reality shows.

