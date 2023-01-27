Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses

Bollywood and cricket have had a long and deep association. Often the news of affairs of cricket players and Bollywood actresses remains in the discussion. Bollywood and cricketers were paired many times, many of which were successful.

Today, we are going to tell you about Bollywood actresses and cricketers who ended up being together.